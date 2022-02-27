Ukraine rally held at the State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Midlands man who says he has family living in Ukraine is continuing to speak out about the Russian invasion.

Vasyl Babych and dozens other concerned citizens met at the state house on Saturday for a rally. Babych says it is hard to watch as news and updates unfold on the attacks.

“Its heartbreaking for us. My wife and I were saying that it feels almost like somebody has died in your family. Thats what you feel, it really hurts,” says Babych.

As people drove by the rally many honked their horns in support.