ATF seeking information about explosion in Irmo last year
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives needs your help finding whoever was involved in an explosion in Irmo last year. On August 2 2021, police and firefighters in Irmo say they responded to an explosion at the intersection of Cressfell Road and Chapelwhite Road. They also found multiple explosive devices.
The ATF released a photo of a light-colored vehicle that was seen in the area.
Vehicle seen in the in the area of the explosion.
Courtesy: ATFAuthorities are offering a reward up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.