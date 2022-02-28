Local Living: Newberry College Jazz Festival, Battle at Bull Street Fan Fest this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Newberry College is hosting its 64th Jazz Festival this weekend. This Friday and Saturday, there will be concerts with two all-state jazz ensembles, performances by 49 middle and high school jazz bands from across the state and a special concert by the Newberry College Jazz Big Band with special guest Charlton Singleton. The free concerts and festival kick off at 3:30 p.m. this Friday and again on Saturday at 9 a.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies are inviting you to this year’s Battle at Bull Street Fan Fest. It’ll be on the Segra Park Plaza before the Gamecocks take on Clemson on Saturday, March 5. The pre-game festivities will kick-off at noon, and Fan Fest will remain open for the duration of the game. Local rock band favorites ‘Tokyo Joe’ will be the headlining act at this year’s Fan Fest. Admission is free, and you can count on fun games, good music and even better food.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Paul Anderson’s award winning romcom “Licorice Pizza” tells the story of a young woman’s journey to self discovery and is now in the running as best picture for this year’s Oscars awards. Our Matt Perron is back to give us his take on the film in this week’s Monday Movie Review.