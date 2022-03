DHEC: Latest Coronavirus case numbers in SC below 300

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DHEC released the latest Coronavirus case numbers in South Carolina.

Tuesday, DHEC reported 299 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths.

The percent positive was 5.6%.

State Health officials continue to urge anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted. For a link to vaccine clinics across the state, click here https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/