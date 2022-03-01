Irmo Police investigating stolen trailers, one trailer used for Special Olympics SC

Special Olympics of South Carolina says a trailer full of items was stolen just after midnight in Irmo

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Special Olympics of South Carolina says a trailer full of items was stolen just after midnight off Oak Park Drive. Irmo Police is investigating.

Officials say the 10-foot box trailer had a sound system, polar plunge t-shirts, banners, and more items.

All of the items are supposed to be used for various Special Olympics events, say Special Olympics officials.

Irmo police say a second trailer, belonging to a church, was also stolen from the same location.

If you have seen the trailers or have any information you are asked to call Irmo Police.