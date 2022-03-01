RCSD: Arrest made in connection with 81 year old’s murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a teen accused of the murder of an Eastover man.

Sheriff Leon Lott says 81 year old Lewis Jenerette was shot 3 times in his home on Hickory Hill Road in January.

Deputies arrested 18 year old Jadon Harper in connection with the murder.

Lott says Harper had previously been arrested for breaking into a house in the Eastover area and stealing guns. Lott says Harper got out on bond in January.

Lott believes the motive for the murder was robbery.