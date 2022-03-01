STATE OF THE UNION: Midlands residents and visitors sound off about President Biden ahead of address

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington to travel to Camp David, Md.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Ahead of tonight’s State of the Union address, President Joe Biden has the second lowest approval rating on record according to the latest polls.

But how are those in Columbia feeling about Biden’s first year in office?

“I didn’t vote for either,” said USC student Bill Frye. “It’s going okay I guess. I’m alive. I’m an independent.”

“I did vote for him. It’s been pretty good for a first year,” said Columbia resident Dutton Miller. “I think you got to keep it in perspective. It’s his first year, you can only get so much done.”

Others were more critical of Biden’s time as president.

“Horrible. Get somebody in there that knows what they’re doing,” said Diane Schillaci, a visitor to Columbia from Wisconsin.

The majority of Midlands residents we spoke with on Main Street agreed with her but were simply not willing to share their opinions on camera. So what exactly does she think President Biden should do differently?

“Open the pipeline. Close that border. Get rid of socialist ideas,” Schillaci listed.

Even those who aren’t outspoken against the president believe Biden has work to do in the next year.

“I think the economy needs some work,” Miller said. “I’d like to see the nation more unified.”

“Definitely support minority groups. That’s a big one,” Frye said.

Wisconsin resident Schillaci believes her state that narrowly elected Biden is regretting that decision, as evidenced by his low approval rating.

“I even think a lot of the Democrats who voted him in are disappointed as well,” she said.

Schillaci believes the public safety and violent crime situation in the nation has gotten worse since the new president took office.

“I’ve gotten more and more afraid to go out because of car jackings and the lack of safety,” the Wisconsin resident said.

Others are just glad they don’t have the responsibility of fixing the nation’s problems.

“I’m glad I’m not in his shoes because I wouldn’t be able to do much,” Frye concluded with a laugh.

The State of the Union Address can be watched live Tuesday night on ABC Columbia at 9 eastern time.