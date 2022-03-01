West Columbia police search for missing teen

Image: West Columbia Police Department

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department says they are searching for a 15 year old boy reported missing by his mother. According to authorities, 15 year old Zikym Moshawni Harris’ mother told officials he left home to visit a friend Monday February 27, 2020 and has not seen or heard from him since. She is now considering him a run-away.

Harris is described as 5’5″ and weighing about 150 pounds. The West Columbia Police Department is asking for any information that someone can provide concerning his whereabouts. If you have information that can help you’re asked to contact the police department at (803) 794-0721 or send an anonymous tips to Midlands Crimestoppers by going to their website http://CrimeSC.com .