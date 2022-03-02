Coffee shop hiring people with disabilities opening in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A new coffee shop will soon make its debut in Columbia, one that focuses on giving opportunities to people with disabilities.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is coming soon to Columbia. The coffee shop started in Wilmington, North Carolina by Amy and Ben Wright and was inspired by their two youngest children Bitty and Beau who both have down syndrome.

“As the parents of children with disabilities you start thinking about their future and what does that look like? And sadly in our country, 80% of people with disabilities are unemployed and we didn’t want that for our children or all of those we love with disabilities,” says Amy.

Amy says the shop is already changing the lens through which people see those with disabilities. Now her family is continuing to expand this view by opening a new location here in the Midlands and is looking to hire 20 to 30 people with disabilities.

“Society starts to see them and what you see you can’t unsee. That’s our hope that every guest that comes into our shop sees the potential in these individuals and not just enjoys their time at Bitty & Beau’s but goes back to their place of work and looks around and thinks, you know what maybe we should hire someone with down syndrome or autism and create a diverse workforce for themselves,” says Amy.

When you walk through the doors of the coffee shop you’ll see diversity is not only appreciated but celebrated. Amy says along with your tasty drinks and delicious baked goods you’ll also get transformative atmosphere.

“Lots of high fives, dance parties, and occasional conga line, – it’s a feel good atmosphere, it’s a place where we hope the community will come together and spend time,” says Amy.

Amy says Bitty & Beau’s is hoping to open its doors this fall.