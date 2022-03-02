Local Living: Shoe Drive, Craftsmen’s Classic, Fair food, and more

Check out some of the events happening around the Midlands!

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at your Local Living packed full of events happening in the Midlands!

Keep the Midlands Beautiful Shoe Drive

The organization Keep the Midlands Beautiful is hosting a shoe drive to raise money for community clean-up efforts That are happening this month.

You can donate your gently worn, used, or new shoes of any kind at the offices of Keep the Midlands Beautiful

which is located at 1305 Augusta Road, West Columbia, SC 29169.

Last year, more than 6,200 pairs of shoes was collected which is nearly double the record number of shoes collected in 2020. This year’s goal is 6,005 pairs of shoes that will then be donated to developing countries in need while keeping unwanted footwear out of South Carolina landfills. You can donate throughout the entire month of March.

For a complete list of drop off locations near you click on the link provided here: https://keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org/what-we-do/waste-reduction-and-recycling/shoedrive/

Craftmen’s Classic

The Craftmen’s Spring Classic is back by popular demand and it’s happening for three days starting this weekend Friday March 4, 2022 through Sunday March 6, 2022 at the South Carolina State Fair Grounds.

You can check out all of the unique finds starting Friday at 10am. If you plan on attending, get ready to check out original designs and work from artists, and crafts from people across America.

Tickets are $7 at the door for adults and $1 for kids ages 6 through 12.

You can also buy tickets in advance by logging onto the website https://gilmoreshows.com/eventschedule.shtml

Spring Fair Food Extravaganza

If you are in the mood for some Fair food then you’re in luck!

The South Carolina State Fair is holding its Fair Food Drive-Through Extravaganza again this Spring at 901 George Rogers Blvd. Once you enter gate 6 you’ll be directed into one of six lanes that all have the same food options. Pedestrians and trucks will not be allowed into the drive through event.

If your mouth is already watering thinking about getting your hands on some good eats, you’ll have to wait just a little bit longer because it’s not until April 19, 2022 through April 24, 2022. You’ll

During the five days of the drive through you’ll have from 10am until 8pm each day to get your corn dogs, fried tasty treats and turkey legs! For more details click here: https://www.scstatefair.org/spring-fair-food/

The annual SC State Fair kicks off in October.

SC Museum Spring Break

Spring break for the kids will be here before you know it! In many cases parents are looking for something to keep the little ones entertained, and if that sounds like you you’re in luck. The South Carolina State Museum can help with some fun ways to keep them active.

The museum is accepting applications now for Spring Break Camps starting during the week of April 11, 2022 through April 15, 2022. The camps will be held from 8:30am until 3pm every day. Campers will be divided into age groups. If you are interested you can register now by going to the SC State Museum website here: http://scmuseum.org/