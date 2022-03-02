Richland District One hosts Spring in person Teacher Job Fair
Saturday April 2, 2022
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–One Midlands school district is looking for more teachers.
Richland School District One will holding its annual Spring In-Person Teacher Job Fair in April.
It will take place at Keenan High School from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
You must have a South Carolina teaching certificate or be eligible for one to attend.
Interested candidates are asked to register and apply online before the event, but registration is not required.