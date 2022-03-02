South Carolina Military Community Hiring Fair is set for March

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A South Carolina Military Community Hiring Fair is set for March.

The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs says it has partnered with Ping by Tallo, SC Future Makers, and Sumter Economic Development to host the hiring Fair.

According to organizers, the hiring fair is a two-day event. A statewide virtual hiring event will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can register by visiting the Ping by Tallo event website.

The in-person hiring fair will be at the Sumter Civic Center on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 50 employers including Sunoco, Caterpillar, Prisma Health, Tidelands Health, Lockheed Martin, say organizers.

For more information about SCDVA Employment efforts, you can click here http://scdva.sc.gov