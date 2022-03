One man is dead after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 1:00 p.m. on the 1700 block of Van Heise Street. Police say initially officers were already en route after receiving a Shot Spotter alert and at the same time they also received a 911 call.

Please contact Crimestoppers if you have any information, at 888-CRIME-SC.