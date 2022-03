One man injured after shooting, Columbia Police Dept. investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is injured after a shooting in Columbia.

A shooting on the 3400 block of Belvedere Drive has left one man injured, according to the Columbia Police Department. Investigators say they are working to talk with possible witnesses.

Please contact Crimestoppers if you have any information, at 888-CRIME-SC.