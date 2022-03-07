Authorities still searching for answers a year after a teen went missing from Camden

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s been one year since a teen was reported missing in the Midlands, and law enforcement is still searching for answers. Semaj Goodwine was 15-years-old when he left his aunt’s home in Camden and did not return. Law enforcement believes Semaj could still be in Camden, South Carolina or the surrounding areas. They also believe he may have traveled to Covington, Georgia, where is is originally from.

No one has heard from or spoken to Semaj since he went missing last March. Officials say he is 5’5″ and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Semaj or know where he could be is asked to call 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).