Consumer News: How to save on groceries as inflation continues impacting prices on the shelf

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you still haven’t filed your taxes yet, a Columbia tax service is warning people not to put it off any longer. Adelia Davis, with Davis Tax Services, says its best to file as early as you can. She says it gives adequate time for your tax preparer to go through receipts and documents as well as ensuring an accurate tax return. Davis also says she knows there will always be those who will procrastinate, but the deadline to file taxes is April 18. Business owners only have until next Tuesday, March 15.

ABC NEWS– More Americans are shopping at dollar stores to save on groceries as inflation sends food prices soaring to record highs, but is that where the best deals are? ABC’s Becky Worley hit the stores to find the answers.