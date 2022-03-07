Local Living: Doko Ribfest in Blythewood, Cottontown Art Crawl returns to Columbia this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 2022 Doko Ribfest is getting ready to feed the Midlands this weekend! This year’s rib fest will be at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood on March 11 and 12. There will be food trucks, live entertainment and some sweet treats for both days. The events kicks off March 11 from 6-10 p.m. with a movie and chili cook-off, followed by a performance from Tokyo Joe. Saturday hits the ground running with the ‘Ribbit Run 5k Race’ at 7 a.m. You can get tickets at dokoribfest.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local artists from across the Midlands are getting ready to show off their best works at the fourth annual Cottontown Art Crawl. The free event is on March 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. starting on Sumter Street. More than 115 local artists will have their art for sale in downtown Columbia. This year’s event is expected to be the largest yet, with more artists than ever! You can enjoy food and drinks at different Cottontown restaurants, where there will be live music and scavenger hunts.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Spring break for the kids will be here before we know it. If you’re looking for some plans, the State Museum can help with its spring break camps the week of April 11-15. The camps are from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., and campers will be divided into age groups ranging from 6 to 14-year-olds. You can register on the State Museum website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ‘Shout’ Autism foundation is holding a ‘Walk for Autism’ event next month in Camden. The free walk will be Saturday, April 9 starting at 10 a.m. Donations are accepted, and all proceeds will go towards the non-profit. The walk will be on Battleship Road in Camden, and you can register now at eventbrite.com.