Pro life supporters hold rally at State House Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here at home, hundreds gathered by the State House Saturday for a pro life rally. Many faith based leaders, as well as the South Carolina Federation of Republican Men, were in attendance.

This comes as a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood blocked the state’s Fetal HeartbeatBill from going into effect. The bill blocks abortions after six weeks, but critics say six weeks is before many women even know they’re pregnant. Organizers say the rally also pushed to abolish Roe v. Wade.

Organizers also passed out petitions to defund tax paid abortion clinics in the state.