Richland County Sheriff announces the arrest of “Cigarette Bandits”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference Monday afternoon to announce the arrest of two men dubbed “Cigarette Bandits.” Sheriff Lott says Richard 63-year-old Harold Eugene Jeffcoat and 50-year-old Leonard Edward Young are responsible for over 10 burglaries throughout the Midlands. According to investigators, the two would break into businesses, steal cigarettes and then sell them to other businesses.

Harold Jeffcoat Harold Jeffcoat Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Richard Young Richard Young Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Sheriff Lott says both men were out on bond at the time of these burglaries.

“Jeffcoat is a career criminal with an extensive rap sheet — which includes multiple violent crimes – yet he was released to commit more crimes” said Sheriff Lott. “This is another prime example of what I’ve been talking about. We keep catching these criminals and they keep getting released.”

The sheriff added that keeping these criminals in jail is the only way to keep these crimes from happening.

“The only time they’re not stealing is when they’re in prison… that’s why they do this for a living,” said Sheriff Lott.

Authorities say Jeffcoat is charged with one count of burglary and one count of larceny, but more charges could follow from Lexington County and Irmo. Officials say Young is charged with four counts of burglary and three counts of larceny. They were both taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.