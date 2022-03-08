Local Living: Keep the Midlands Beautiful hosts shoe drive this month, Military Community Hiring Fair Wednesday in Sumter and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Keep the Midlands Beautiful is hosting a shoe drive to raise money for community clean-up efforts this month. You can donate your gently worn, used or new shoes of any kind at Keep the Midlands Beautiful’s office on Augusta Road in West Columbia. Last year, more than 6,200 pairs of shoes were collected, nearly double the record collected in 2020. This year’s goal is 6,500 pairs of shoes . You can donate throughout the entire month of March.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting its first Military Community Hiring Fair. The in-person event starts Wednesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center. No registration is required. As of this January, we’re told the veteran unemployment rate in South Carolina was 3.5%, up from 3.3% in December. More than 50 companies, like Prisma Health and Caterpillar will be at Wednesday’s hiring fair.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia City Ballet presents their latest show this weekend! ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan tells us all the details about the Motown Ballet.