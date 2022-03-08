Red Flag Fire Alert remains in effect until dry, windy conditions improve

SC Forestry Commission asks you not to do outdoor burning for the time being

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- It may be warm outside which has many people looking to do a little Spring cleaning outdoors. If that consists of lighting a fire outdoors to clear debris you may want to rethink it now that The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert.

There is a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert in effect. The Forestry Commission has responded to 150 wildfires that burned 2003.1 acres since the uptick in wildfire ignitions began last Thursday. https://t.co/dIUcl1kz8m pic.twitter.com/o6oE98JJMw — SCFC (@ForestryCommish) March 7, 2022

The Commission is urging all South Carolinians not to do any outdoor burning.

Forestry officials recorded 106 wildfires throughout the Palmetto State just between Thursday and Saturday alone.

Officials tell us the Red Flag Fire Alert was issued because of dry weather conditions that present an elevated risk of wildfires. While the alert does not ban outdoor burning, it does restrict certain counties from outdoor fires. The SCFC says they plan to lift the alert sometime later this week once the dry and windy weather conditions improve.

To find out if you can burn, contact your local fire department.