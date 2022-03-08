Red Flag Fire Alert remains in effect until dry, windy conditions improve

SC Forestry Commission asks you not to do outdoor burning for the time being
ABC Columbia Site Staff,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- It may be warm outside which has many people looking to do a little Spring cleaning outdoors. If that consists of lighting a fire outdoors to clear debris you may want to rethink it now that The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert.

The Commission is urging all South Carolinians not to do any outdoor burning.
Forestry officials recorded 106 wildfires throughout the Palmetto State just between Thursday and Saturday alone.

Officials tell us the Red Flag Fire Alert was issued because of dry weather conditions that present an elevated risk of wildfires. While the alert does not ban outdoor burning, it does restrict certain counties from outdoor fires. The SCFC says they plan to lift the alert sometime later this week once the dry and windy weather conditions improve.
To find out if you can burn, contact your local fire department.

Categories: Local News, News, State

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts