SC DMV offers drivers with suspended licenses ‘Amnesty’

SCDMV's Amnesty Week runs from March 7-11, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — If you have a suspended driver’s license, this could be your lucky week. This week is the Department of Motor Vehicle’s ‘Amnesty Week ‘for those who have suspended licenses. The South Carolina DMV says the program gives drivers who qualify the chance to get back on the road by having their licenses renewed earlier than their original suspension or have it cleared altogether.

The offer is available only during Amnesty Week, which runs from March 7, to March 11 2022. The Department says they will actively reach out to eligible drives who they think could benefit from the program.

The #SCDMV will hold the 2022 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week (DSEW) statewide for drivers with licenses suspended for specific reasons on March 7-11. For eligibility questions, customers can call the Contact Center at 803-896-5000. Find info here — https://t.co/pMpVftpXp4 pic.twitter.com/10o1f5kGN2 — SCDMV (@SC_DMV) March 7, 2022

No fines or fees are waived during this period. The Department says in order to apply to take part in the program you must have the following types of suspensions.

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own

Operating an unlicensed taxi

For more information, call the SCDMV Contact Center at 803-896-5000 or go to www.scdmvonline.com