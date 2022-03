Alzheimer’s Association hosts Advocacy Day at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The State House is going purple for Alzheimer’s Association’s Advocacy Day Wednesday. Officials say the event gives people the opportunity to speak with lawmakers on the impact of the disease and to raise awareness.

According to the association’s 2021 Disease Facts and Figures Report, there are 95,000 people in South Carolina with the disease, and it is set to increase to 120,000 by 2025.