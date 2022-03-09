Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept. introduces new crime deterring equipment

Image: Lexington County Sheriff's Department unveils new trailer stamping device

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has a new piece of crime deterring equipment they say will assist them with investigations, but will also help residents better protect their property. Authorities say they have a new engraving machine that will put a number on trailers to help deputies identify them if they are stolen. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department trailers are one of the items most reported stolen in comparison with other items taken from across Lexington County properties.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says,

“Property crimes detectives have devised a system to make sure any trailer owner who wants to take part in the program can bring a trailer to us for marking with a specific number,…We document the unique number and give a record of the number to the owner.”

Anyone who decides to take part in the program can now have an extra layer of security knowing if their trailer is stolen, the Sheriff’s department can take the unique number stamped on the vehicle and can enter it into the National Crime Information Center’s Stolen property database. This is not only one way to help track down the stolen item, but also helps officials verify the object belongs to and if found, is returned to the actual owner.

The Department says the service is free to anyone with a trailer and will be available for use during their March 18th event which will be hosted along with the Pelion Police Department at the South Region office located on Airport Road in Pelion. Officials say the event will kick off at 8:30am and will run until 12 noon. From beginning to end, from receiving your unique number, the stamping process, and filling out of paperwork only take five minuets for each trailer. Keep in mind, you must be in line to take part before noon.