Prepare to lose an hour of sleep this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Don’t wait until this weekend to prepare for daylight saving time. Prisma Health suggests starting now will help your body transition smoothly.

Time will soon spring forward and we’ll be losing an hour of sleep between Saturday and Sunday. Dr. Antoinette Rutherford with c says daylight saving disrupts the body’s natural rhythm causing grogginess and irritability. She advises people to start now and set a night routine such as going to sleep fifteen minutes early for a couple of days, then thirty minutes early for the last few days.

“This routine can be listening to some music, a warm bath. This is particular for kids who should already be on a routine before going to bed making sure that they are adjusted because they have to get up and go to school the next day,” says Dr. Rutherford.

The pandemic has impacted majority of people’s quality of sleep, especially those working from home who find it difficult to work and sleep in the same space.

“Because of the pandemic we have more people who probably have issues because of worries and so there’s a little bit more insomnia among people and anxiety. And if you have some anxiety and you’re worrying about things it makes it difficult for you to be able to go to sleep and stay asleep. So there are more people with sleep problems due to the pandemic in general and so I think anxiety and insomnia is up,” says Dr. Rutherford.

For those struggling to sleep Doctor Rutherford says avoid smoking and having caffeine after midday. She warns not to exercise right before bed, instead try to fit it in at least three hours beforehand, and do what you can to stay away from those naps.

“And when I say nap that should be about 15 to 30 mins but some people take naps that are two hours. If you’re taking a two hour nap during the daytime you’re gonna have a hard time with fall asleep during the night time,” says Doctor Rutherford.

If you find yourself unable to sleep it may be time to speak with your doctor.

“If its consistent and is interfering with your daytime activities meaning that the next day you can’t get up and go to work, or you’re falling asleep at work, or your falling asleep driving, its interfering with your activities with people, and you’re not able to do the things you’d like to do then you should seek help,“ says Dr. Rutherford.