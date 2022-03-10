3 charged in connection to elderly abuse caught on tape

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) —- The Sumter County Sheriff’s office has arrested three adults and placed several juveniles in the custody of DSS after video surfaced of the children abusing an elderly relative.

We want to warn you, the video released to us by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hard to watch.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis, Thursday authorities were alerted to what they call a “disturbing” video that shows ” an egregious assault” on an elderly adult by juveniles was circulating on social media, showing at least a portion of the incident.

Sumter deputies say the video was brought to them from a family member spurring an immediate investigation into the attack.

Sumter deputies say they determined 46 year old John McGregor, Jr. was leaving multiple children with his elderly aunt for long periods of time, in some cases for days on end.

According to Sumter deputies, another family member, Malika White was at the home as the children ‘physically abused and repeatedly assaulted’ the woman in the video identified by authorities as the grandmother.

Deputies say White even went as far as recording the beating, but according to law enforcement never stepped in to stop the children. In fact, authorities say in at least one instance, White instructed one of the juveniles to grab a large pot from the kitchen and hit the grandmother with it.

Image: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Image: (Malika White) Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Image: ( John McGregor, Jr. ) Sumter County Sheriff's Office

All three adults, 46 year old John McGregor, Jr., 27 year old Darnesha Sanders and 26 year old Malika White have been charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Authorities tell us all of the juveniles involved in the incident are now in DSS custody.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis released a statement about the incident saying,

“This is one of the most disturbing videos I

have seen in my career. It was extremely difficult to watch and I am appalled at the actions of all parties in the video. This incident will be investigated fully by my agency and all parties will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. “

Sheriff Dennis says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges in the case are still possible.