S.C. Forestry Commission employee arrested for arson

Image: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, SC Forestry Commission

Moncks Corner, SC (WOLO) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a South Carolina Forestry Commission employee charged in connection to string of suspicious wildfires. Deputies say 52 year old Brad Chance, who worked as a Forestry technician for the Berkeley and Charleston branches of the agency since 2021 was taken into custody Thursday.

In a joint investigation between the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and SCFC law enforcement it was determined the wildfires they believe Chance is accused in were located in the northern neck of Berkeley County, not far from the Francis Marion National Forest during the months of January and February.

Chance has been suspended without pay from his job with SCFC pending an ongoing investigation. He has been charged with three counts of willfully burning lands of another and is set to appear in bond court Friday.