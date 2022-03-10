‘Serve & Connect’ creates community policing app

The App will take 6 months to create and running shortly after that

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Making the Midlands a safer place to work, live, and raise a family. That’s the goal of a new community policing app.

The application, paid for by Nephron Pharmaceuticals is helping the organization “Serve and Connect” develop a way for law enforcement officials across the state, along with community leaders address the root causes of crime while promoting community safety.

The CEO and founder of ‘Serve and Connect’ Kassy Alia Ray tells us one of the main things they want to accomplish with the implementation of this community policing app is to fill the gap and track how it can actually help the community.

The initial structure of the app will take place roughly over the next 6 months, and should be up and running soon after.