Carolina Classic Home and Garden Show takes over the State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Those looking to do some home improvement this year can enjoy the 56th annual Carolina Classic Home and Garden show at the State Fairgrounds this weekend. Admission is free, and the event features more than 100 exhibitors, live music, a beer garden and concessions.

The show coordinator says that the past two years have greatly impacted the home and garden industry.

The show will run through Sunday, and parking is $5.