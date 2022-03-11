House Judiciary Committee considers drug induced abortion process

Doctors would be required to inform patients about a method to halt process

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A bill that would require doctors to inform patients receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial method to possibly halt the abortion process is moving forward in the house.

The House Judiciary Committee will consider the measure which would require doctors to notify pregnant women receiving the two dose drug – in a written statement that the abortion could potentially be reversed after the first dose.

Some experts dispute the claim and the bill’s opponents say it limits doctors freedom of speech and would likely lead to litigation should it become law.