SCDC: Kershaw CI inmate killed during fight in cell
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Corrections says an inmate at Kershaw Correctional Institution was killed during a fight in his cell. Authorities say 40-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez Tenorio was pronounced dead early Friday morning.
According to officials, Tenorio was locked in the cell with a cellmate.
Officials with the SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence and SLED are investigating the death as a suspected homicide.