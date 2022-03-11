SCDC: Kershaw CI inmate killed during fight in cell

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Corrections says an inmate at Kershaw Correctional Institution was killed during a fight in his cell. Authorities say 40-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez Tenorio was pronounced dead early Friday morning.

According to officials, Tenorio was locked in the cell with a cellmate.

Officials with the SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence and SLED are investigating the death as a suspected homicide.

Categories: Kershaw, Local News
