SCDC: Kershaw CI inmate killed during fight in cell

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Corrections says an inmate at Kershaw Correctional Institution was killed during a fight in his cell. Authorities say 40-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez Tenorio was pronounced dead early Friday morning.

According to officials, Tenorio was locked in the cell with a cellmate.

Gerardo Rodriguez Tenorio, 40, was killed during a fight in his cell at Kershaw CI early this morning. SCDC police and SLED are investigating the death as a homicide. Details: https://t.co/gEaegIFqQr — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) March 11, 2022

Officials with the SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence and SLED are investigating the death as a suspected homicide.