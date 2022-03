Donald Trump in SC for ‘Save America Rally’

Former President in Florence

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Former President Donald Trump is returning to South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Republican Party, Trump will hold a rally at Florence Regional Airport Saturday March 12th.

In the 2020 election, Trump won SC with 55.1% of the vote compared to President Biden’s 43.4%

This will be the former president’s first visit to South Carolina since a stop in North Charleston in February of 2020.