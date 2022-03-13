SLED: Barricaded person found dead in Lexington home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – SLED is investigating an incident that involved a barricaded subject in Lexington County.

According to SLED officers attempted to negotiate with the subject for over 24 hours, from Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon.

Once Lexington Police Department’s Emergency Services Team made entry into the residence they found the subject deceased.

SLED says it has no information that any law enforcement officer fired any rounds during the incident. SLED crime scene agents were requested by the Lexington Police Department to process the crime scene and investigate.