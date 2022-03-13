Trump ‘Save America’ rally in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Former President Donald Trump made a visit to Florence on Saturday night.

Thousands gathered to hear Trump speak at his ‘Save America’ rally. The former president criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the United States involvement in the conflict between Russian and Ukraine. He told his supporters that it is very possible a World War III could happen.

“If you think Putin is going to stop it’s going to get worse and worse. He is not going to accept it and we don’t have anybody to talk to him. You had somebody to talk to him with me. Nobody was ever tougher on Russia than me. I’m the one that stopped the pipeline, I’m the one that put all the sanctions on, and I’m the one that he didn’t attack during our administration,” says Trump.

Trump ended the rally telling his supporters that America will be great and powerful again.