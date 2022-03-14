Authorities release more information about man found dead after 25 hour standoff with law enforcement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’re learning more details about an incident this weekend where a man barricaded himself inside a home for several hours. Lexington Police say officers went to the home on Cherry Hall Drive on Saturday for questioning about a possible sexual assault involving a minor. That’s where they found 52-year-old Allen Russell Meadows, who refused to come out of his home and made threats of suicide.

Authorities say detectives met with a teenage victim during the standoff who said there was a series of ongoing sexual assaults involving Meadows over the past nine years, starting when the victim was 8-years-old. Warrants for criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree and solicitation of a minor were written during the incident.

After about 25 hours of negotiating, police say Meadows took his own life.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating.