Consumer News: Millions of South Carolinians getting back to work, the effect of sanctions against Russia on American farmers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thousands of South Carolinians are getting back to work, nearly reaching the record for the highest number of people working in our state’s history. Employment officials say nearly 2.3 million South Carolinians are getting back to the office, a huge increase of 51,000 since January 2021. Unemployment is also decreasing, now down to 82,000 people across the state. That is a decrease of 26,000 from January 2021. The hospitality industry added the most jobs, with more than 16,000, followed by 14,000 new transportation employees.

ABC NEWS– American farmers already feeling the pinch from supply chain issues and labor costs. Now, sanctions against Russia sending gas prices soaring and putting on a greater strain on them, but it’s just a matter of time before the hikes are passed down to the consumer. ABC’s Diandra Bolton has the details.