CPD: Woman charged in connection with August 2021 fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers have charged a 29-year-old woman in connection with a fatal shooting in August 2021. Police say 29-year-old Daveesha Baskerville is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after turning herself in Sunday.

According to police, the shooting took place on August 2, 2021 in the 2200 block of Waverly Street. Officials say Baskerville is accused of arguing and fighting with the victim who was later placed on life support before succumbing to her injuries on September 26, 2021.