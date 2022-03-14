Richland Co. to begin spraying to reduce mosquito population

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County officials say they will begin spraying for mosquitoes in the coming months.

Officials say when a spray truck is nearby, residents should remain indoors to allow the driver to thoroughly cover the area.

you can help keep the mosquito population down by taking a few simple steps. Empty, overturn or remove water-holding containers like buckets or flower pots.

Also, clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds.

And make sure to clean clogged gutters.

You can find more tips by clicking on the link provided here: https://www.richlandcountysc.gov/Residents/Vector-Control/Mosquitoes