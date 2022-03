Authorities urge caution after reports of large cat sighting in Calhoun County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a large cat sighting was reported in the 400 block of Valley Ridge Road. Calhoun County deputies say they are working with deputies from Lexington County and the Department of Natural Resources to try and locate the animal at the scene.

Lexington County Animal Services and the @LCSD_News are assisting the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and @SCDNR in investigating several reports of large cat sightings. (1/2) — County of Lexington (SC) (@CountyLex) March 15, 2022

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers says everyone in the area should exercise caution and report any sightings to 911.