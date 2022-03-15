CONNECTING SOUTH CAROLINA: West Columbia call center announces hundreds of new jobs coming to the Midlands

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — West Columbia is home to around 18,000 residents. About a thousand of the city’s residents are employed at Charter Communications Spectrum Call Center.

“This is really a happy moment. We’re having these all over the state. You’ve probably noticed,” said Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday.

McMaster attended an announcement of 350 new jobs at the Spectrum call center in West Columbia.

“And not just any jobs. These are well-paying jobs with benefits so this is great news,” said Sen. Katrina Shealy. “I look forward to seeing many Lexington County residents build a career here at Spectrum.”

Forbes Magazine named Spectrum the number one place workplace for veterans, something one local congressman is proud of.

“You are helping to tell the story that we are a place where you can come and do business. Veterans can come and thrive. The communities can thrive,” said Rep. Micah Caskey.

The 350 jobs are inbound sales representative and management positions. The average yearly salary for an employee who meets their performance targets is $55,000. This can be life changing according to Charter’s vice president of sales.

“I hear those stories all the time. They say ‘This job has given me the opportunity to purchase my first home or take care of my family,’” said Tony Guevara, Charter Communications senior vice president of sales.

It’s something Guevara knows firsthand.

“It’s not just a job. It’s a career. Like I said before, I’ve been in the business 31 years. I started out on the phones as well,” Guevara said. “When we say there’s an opportunity to grow into supervisor or leadership roles, we mean it.”

The company hopes to not only impact Lexington County, but also Tier 4 counties such as neighboring Orangeburg County, by providing more broadband internet access to rural areas.”

“Early in 2021, Charter announced that it would be investing $5 billion to reach unserved rural communities, 90,000 additional unserved South Carolinians,” said Marva Johnson, Charter Communications state government affairs vice president.

“We have the future in the palm of our hand so let’s don’t drop it,” McMaster concluded. “The best is yet to come.”