Deductions you could be missing out on

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The tax deadline is a little more than a month away and the State Department of Revenue wants to make sure you get everything that’s coming to you.

Last year department officials say more than a million South Carolinians claimed state tax breaks.

For a list of what deductions apply to you and your family go to the link provided here: https://dor.sc.gov/

The deadline to pay taxes this year is April 18th.