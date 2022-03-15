Irmo High School names Dr. Kaaren Hampton as new principal

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Irmo High School is getting a new principal! Veteran educator Dr. Kaaren Hampton has been named the new principal at Irmo High School International School for the Arts.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve as the principal of Irmo High School,” Hampton said. “Irmo has a special place in my heart as an alum and I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence. Throughout my years at Irmo High School, I have been deliberately learning, listening, and connecting to what serves our students, parents, faculty and staff the best way possible. I believe that now I know Irmo’s past, I know her present, and I have a vision for her future.”

Hampton has served as the assistant principal at the high school for the past 12 years, beginning her career in 2002 as an english teacher and being named ‘Teacher of the Year’ in 2006.

School District Five Superintendent Dr. Akil E. Ross, Sr. said, “We are so excited to have Dr. Hampton lead Irmo High School. She is a proud graduate of Irmo High School who also started her teaching career at the school. Dr. Hampton is a proven leader and her knowledge of Irmo High School and her years of experience makes her the perfect leader for the school.”

Dr. Hampton will replace Dr. Robin Hardy after he steps down from the position at the end of June.