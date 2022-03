Lexington County warns of ongoing scam

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — There’s scam alert this evening in Lexington County.

Deputies say several people have received a call from someone claiming to be Lieutenant Mark Daniels.

The call claims there is a warrant for their arrest that can be cleared by sending $2700 dollars on a cash card.

Deputies say this is a scam.

They will never ask you to pay a fine with a gift card.