Mental health advocates call for lawmakers to prioritize suicide prevention initiatives in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Mental health advocates here in South Carolina are calling on lawmakers to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health initiatives in the state. According to the CDC, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in South Carolina and in the United States.

Tuesday morning, advocates with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, along with other mental health organizations and speakers, came together at the State House to share their personal stories of suicide and hope, and push for state funding for their call center.

It comes as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitions into a new three digit number to make it easier for those in need to get help. The new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 988, and is set to go into effect in July.