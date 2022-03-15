Vaccine clinic at Richland Library St. Andrews on Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Library says it is partnering with Cooperative Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines at its St. Andrews location. The vaccination clinic takes place Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2916 Broad River Road in Columbia.

Officials say they will offer Moderna vaccines for adults and Pfizer pediatric doses for kids ages five and up. Booster shots will also be available.

You’re encouraged to make an appointment by calling 803-722-1822. Walk-ins will also be accepted.