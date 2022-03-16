Attorney General Alan Wilson gets support on heartbeat law

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Attorney General Alan Wilson says he has received support from other states in his defense of South Carolina’s law banning abortion after a heartbeat is detected which is usually around six weeks.

Wilson says 21 other Attorneys General have signed an brief in support of his petition to the fourth circuit court of appeals review a Federal District court’s preliminary injunction of the law.

Critics of the law say many women do not even know they are pregnant at six weeks and are not being given enough time to make an informed decision.