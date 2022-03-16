Local Living: Pet adoption special, Spring Arts and Crafts Market this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re feeling lucky ahead of St. Patrick’s Day this Thursday, the Columbia Animal Services is having an adoption special this week. Discover a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, with all pet adoptions only $17 starting now until this Saturday. If you’re interested in bringing home a furry friend, you can visit Columbia Animal Services on Humane Lane.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month this April, the South Carolina State Museum is holding a “Shuck n’ Swing” outdoor concert and oyster roast on Saturday, April 2 from 6-9 p.m. This ticketed fundraiser aims to support educational programming at the museum. Tickets start at $65 and include concert admission, two drink vouchers, and all-you-can-eat steamed oysters as well as non-seafood dishes.You can get yours now on the South Carolina State Museum website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Artwork, jewelry, home decor and more from vendors across the Midlands will be for sale at this year’s Spring Arts and Crafts Market! This weekend, the South Carolina Farmers Market invites you to the free family event with more than 150 crafters and vendors on hand. It is this Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and again on Sunday from 12-4 p.m. at the State Farmers Market. There will also be a silent auction to benefit Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The countdown to the 94th Annual Academy Awards is officially upon us. Over the next eight days, ABC Columbia’s Matt Perron will join us with who he thinks could take home the Oscars’ ‘Best Picture’ award this year. In tonight’s movie breakdown, we take you on a sci-fi adventure, in “Dune.”