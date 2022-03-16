SCAG: State Grand Jury issues superseding indictment against Alex Murdaugh, Cory Fleming

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says a State Grand Jury issued a superseding indictment against suspended attorneys Alex Murdaugh and Cory Fleming. Authorities say the indictment includes four new charges for Murdaugh and 18 for Fleming.

In the latest indictment, officials say both men were charged with one count of criminal conspiracy for conspiring to give Murdaugh a share from Fleming’s fee from a million dollar settlement from a civil claim against Murdaugh for the death of Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh family’s former housekeeper. Murdaugh now also faces three counts of false statement or misrepresentation in connection with an insurance transaction. Fleming is also charged with three counts of false statement or misrepresentation in connection with an insurance transaction, value $50,000 or more; four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more; three counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; three counts of money laundering, value $100,000 or more; three counts of money laundering, value more than $300 but less than $20,000; and one count of computer crime, value more than $10,000.

According to authorities, Murdaugh was suspended from law practice by the South Carolina Supreme Court on September 8, 2021. He was previously indicted on accusations of a scheme to commit suicide and commit insurance fraud. The state indictments on Murdaugh now total 75 charges for schemes to defraud victims of $8,492,888.31.

Officials say Fleming was suspended from practicing law on October 8, but was not previously indicted in the State Grand Jury investigation. A bond hearing for Fleming is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.