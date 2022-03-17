SCDEW reports dip in first time unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a decrease in the number of first time unemployment insurance claims filed last week. From March 6-12, SCDEW says 1,531 initial claims were filed, down from 1,634 filed the previous week.

Last week, SCDEW says 5,450 claimants were paid an average benefit of $272.82.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says a total of $6,614,293,069.23 has been paid out to claimants.

To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.