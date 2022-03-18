Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens say goodbye to one of their residents

Image: Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens California Sea Lion Annette

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of the zoo’s favorite residents is on the move.

California Sea Lion Annette will be moving to Texas early next week.

Annette has been a fan favorite since she arrived at the zoo six years ago.

Prior to the her arrival in Columbia, Annette was rescued and rehabilitated after she became stranded, treated, and released four times. That was before it was determined she could not be returned to the wild.

According to the Riverbanks Zoo website, after the move being done in partnership with AZA’s California Sea Lion Species Survival Plan, Annette will be paired with a new male sea lion.

And while three male sea lions and one female along with two Harbor seals will remain at Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens, officials who are encouraging people to come by this weekend to wish Annette well put a post on social media saying in part, “we will miss this beloved beauty!”